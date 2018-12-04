Swoon List: Gallery Pastry Shop, Nesso Coastal Italia, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

The avocado-smeared Garden Toast with a swoop of lemony ricotta at The Garden Table (342 Massachusetts Ave., 317-638-0321).

Julia Spalding

Executive chef Bridget Horan’s buttery, crispy-edged bread pudding at the recently opened Geraldine’s Supper Club and Lounge (1101 English Ave., 317-600-3336).

Terry Kirts

A delicate hazelnut-enhanced Chocolate Pillow and a Provence, filled with lavender white chocolate, from the counter at Gallery Pastry Shop (1101 E. 54th St., 317-820-5526).

Julia Spalding

The Signature Burger from Seasons 52 (8650 Keystone Crossing, 317-846-5252) is a flavorful blend of grass-fed beef and mushrooms, topped with gooey Gruyère, roasted tomatoes, and crisp butter lettuce.

Joseph Ball

Housemade ladyfingers and mascarpone mousse provide a structural foundation to this showstopping tiramisu decorated in great detail at Nesso Coastal Italia (339 S. Delaware St., 317-643-7000).