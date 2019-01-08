Swoon List: Harry & Izzy’s, Blue Sushi Sake Grill, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

The pastrami sandwich from Turchetti’s Salumeria (1106 Prospect St., 317-426-3048) is a mountain of a sandwich piled high with housemade pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on Amelia’s Indiana rye.

Pastrami by Turchetti’s

Michael Rubino

The wings-and-gizzards combo, along with fried catfish, okra, and sweet corn nuggets, fills the table at Harold’s Chicken Shack #21 (1904 Broad Ripple Ave, 317-280-7770), in the infamous Tin Star space.

Wings-and-gizzards combo at Harold’s Chicken Shack

Julia Spalding

A kitchen-split order of delicate pan-seared scallops is drizzled with subtle lemon beurre blanc and served with citrus couscous and arugula at Harry & Izzy’s (multiple Indy locations).

Harry & Izzy’s is more than just steak, as seen here with pan-seared scallops

Julia Spalding

The River Rock Beef Tenderloin at Blue Sushi Sake Grill (2721 E. 86th St., 317-489-3151) comes out still sizzling on hot stones. The jalapeño ponzu on top of each slice adds an essential hit of flavor.

Beef Tenderloin at Blue Sushi Sake Grill

Julia Spalding

The tender, melt-in-your-mouth braised brisket with couscous, Brussels sprouts salad, and fried shoestring potatoes from Public Greens (multiple Indy locations).

Braised brisket and sides at Public Greens

Joseph Ball

 

