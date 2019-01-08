Swoon List: Harry & Izzy’s, Blue Sushi Sake Grill, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

The pastrami sandwich from Turchetti’s Salumeria (1106 Prospect St., 317-426-3048) is a mountain of a sandwich piled high with housemade pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on Amelia’s Indiana rye.

Michael Rubino

The wings-and-gizzards combo, along with fried catfish, okra, and sweet corn nuggets, fills the table at Harold’s Chicken Shack #21 (1904 Broad Ripple Ave, 317-280-7770), in the infamous Tin Star space.

Julia Spalding

A kitchen-split order of delicate pan-seared scallops is drizzled with subtle lemon beurre blanc and served with citrus couscous and arugula at Harry & Izzy’s (multiple Indy locations).

Julia Spalding

The River Rock Beef Tenderloin at Blue Sushi Sake Grill (2721 E. 86th St., 317-489-3151) comes out still sizzling on hot stones. The jalapeño ponzu on top of each slice adds an essential hit of flavor.

Julia Spalding

The tender, melt-in-your-mouth braised brisket with couscous, Brussels sprouts salad, and fried shoestring potatoes from Public Greens (multiple Indy locations).