Swoon List: La Parada, Twenty Tap, And More
Five things we’re craving right now.
The perfect afternoon pick-me-up, this Instagram-worthy latte can be found at Pearings Café (6 W. Washington St., 317-608-6456).
The avocado omelet prepared with egg white, avocado, heirloom tomato salsa, and arugula from Louie’s Wine Dive (345 Massachusetts Ave., 317-929-1644).
A stand-and-eat order of Let Go My Tacho from the 5280 Bistro food truck (11850 Allisonville Rd., Fishers, 317-537-2705). A paper basket of hot, crunchy tater tots, which get topped with chicken and steak, plus plenty of salsa verde and queso blanco.
La Parada (1642 E. New York St., 317-917-0095) serves a humongous Burrito Bandera, draped in a Mexican flag of sauces and stuffed with your choice of meat. (But go shredded beef or go home.)
The delightfully satisfying chicken and smoked sausage étouffée from Twenty Tap (5406-08 N. College Ave., 317-602-8840) made with white rice, Cajun-spiced sherry and butter sauce, grilled chicken, smoked sausage, and scallions.