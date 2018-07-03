Swoon List: La Parada, Upland Columbus Pump House, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

The carnitas plate at La Parada (1642 E. New York St., 317-917-0095). Hunks of slow-cooked pork lay the tender foundation for DIY flour-tortilla tacos.

Julia Spalding

The classic poutine treatment at Big Lug Canteen (1435 E. 86th St., 317-672-3503). Hefty skins-on fries topped with melty cheese curds and doused in salty brown gravy will test your self control.

Julia Spalding

A perfect trifecta of tacos from Tlaolli (2830 E. Washington St., 317-410-9507). Clockwise from top: steak, fresh cheese and roasted poblano pepper, and chicken chipotle, all perfectly dressed and incredibly flavorful.

Michael Rubino

Upland Brewing Company’s Columbus Pump House (148 Lindsey St, Columbus, 812-799-3587) serves a swoon-worthy baby wedge salad: baby iceberg lettuce, smoked bacon, farm egg, pickled red onion, Roth blue cheese, toasted walnuts, balsamic syrup, and buttermilk dressing.

Joseph Ball

The smoked club sandwich from Rebar Indy (20 N. Delaware St., 317-685-5100): smoked turkey breast & ham, bacon, tomato, avocado, dill aioli, field greens, and cheddar cheese on Parmesean crusted sourdough.