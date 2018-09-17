Swoon List: Love Handle, Cake Bake Shop, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

Add a comment

Crispy, wafer-thin chicken schnitzel over a perfectly crunchy waffle at Love Handle (877 Mass Ave., 317-384-1102).

The chicken schnitzel waffle from Love Handle

Julia Spalding

Your basic 5-way with the requisite cheese bouffant, side salad, and gratis oyster crackers—Cincinnati-style chili pros eat them one at a time with a drop of hot sauce, as an appetizer—at Skyline Chili (multiple Indy-area locations).

Chili 5-way from Skyline

The Spice Box with chicken tikki, aloo (seasoned potatoes), and naan from Spice Box (City Market, 222 E. Market St., 317-974-9210).

The lunch combo of chicken tikki and aloo from Spice Box

Laura Kruty

The classic double cheeseburger with side of onion rings from the 100-year-old Indianapolis institution, The Workingman’s Friend (234 N. Belmont Ave., 317-636-2067).

Double cheeseburger and onion rings from The Workingman’s Friend

Joseph Ball

The pumpkin spice–and–Valhrona chocolate layer cake at The Cake Bake Shop (6515 Carrollton Ave., 317-257-2253). It’s crammed with cream-cheese frosting and rivers of salted caramel, encased in Callebaut Belgian chocolate fudge and then taken to a whole other level with surprise crumbles of Heath bar.

Cake Bake Shop’s fall-inspired pumpkin spice and Valhrona chocolate layer cake

Julia Spalding

 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Content

Swoon List: The Lemon Bar, Noah Grant’s, And More

The Feed: Taco Fest Hits Monument Circle

Swoon List: Beholder, Anthony’s Chophouse, And More

Swoon List: Shapiro’s, Napolese, And More
Our Latest Stories
Upcoming Events
Most Read
Events

Recommended

Loading, please wait...