Swoon List: Love Handle, Cake Bake Shop, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

Crispy, wafer-thin chicken schnitzel over a perfectly crunchy waffle at Love Handle (877 Mass Ave., 317-384-1102).

Julia Spalding

Your basic 5-way with the requisite cheese bouffant, side salad, and gratis oyster crackers—Cincinnati-style chili pros eat them one at a time with a drop of hot sauce, as an appetizer—at Skyline Chili (multiple Indy-area locations).

The Spice Box with chicken tikki, aloo (seasoned potatoes), and naan from Spice Box (City Market, 222 E. Market St., 317-974-9210).

Laura Kruty

The classic double cheeseburger with side of onion rings from the 100-year-old Indianapolis institution, The Workingman’s Friend (234 N. Belmont Ave., 317-636-2067).

Joseph Ball

The pumpkin spice–and–Valhrona chocolate layer cake at The Cake Bake Shop (6515 Carrollton Ave., 317-257-2253). It’s crammed with cream-cheese frosting and rivers of salted caramel, encased in Callebaut Belgian chocolate fudge and then taken to a whole other level with surprise crumbles of Heath bar.