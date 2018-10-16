Swoon List: Mayfair Taproom, Peterson’s, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

Kick things off at happy hour at Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse (51 N. Illinois St., 317-536-0270) with the restaurant’s signature Manhattan cocktail.

Joseph Ball

The Black Metal BBQ of the day at Duke’s (2352 S. West St.) features a juicy brisket sandwich and their fiery side of mac and cheese made with hatch green chiles.

Joseph Ball

Mayfair Taproom’s (2032 E. 10th St., 317-419-2393) hulking American cheeseburger (ghost pepper jack is the default) heaped with the works inside a shiny brioche.

Julia Spalding

The pork schnitzel with sautéed spaetzle, cabbage, and a savory mushroom sour cream sauce from Liter House (5301 N. Winthrop Ave., 463-221-2800).

Joseph Ball

The double chocolate cake with white mousse and dark chocolate ganache from Peterson’s (7690 E. 96th St., Fishers, 317-598-8863).