Swoon List: Mayfair Taproom, Peterson’s, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

Kick things off at happy hour at Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse (51 N. Illinois St., 317-536-0270) with the restaurant’s signature Manhattan cocktail.

The signature Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse Manhattan.

Joseph Ball

The Black Metal BBQ of the day at Duke’s (2352 S. West St.) features a juicy brisket sandwich and their fiery side of mac and cheese made with hatch green chiles.

Hatch green chiles mac & cheese and Black Metal BBQ brisket sandwich from Duke’s

Joseph Ball

Mayfair Taproom’s (2032 E. 10th St., 317-419-2393) hulking American cheeseburger (ghost pepper jack is the default) heaped with the works inside a shiny brioche.

The cheeseburger with ghost pepper at Mayfair Taproom

Julia Spalding

The pork schnitzel with sautéed spaetzle, cabbage, and a savory mushroom sour cream sauce from Liter House (5301 N. Winthrop Ave., 463-221-2800).

Liter House pork schnitzel

Joseph Ball

The double chocolate cake with white mousse and dark chocolate ganache from Peterson’s (7690 E. 96th St., Fishers, 317-598-8863).

Peterson’s decadent chocolate cake with white chocolate mousse and chocolate ganache

Kelly Kendall

 

