Swoon List: Metro Diner, Gregory’s Russian Restaurant, and More

Five things we adore right now.

Metro Diner’s (3954 E. 82nd St., 317-296-8262; 7225 US 31, 317-285-0149) over-the-top interpretation of shrimp and grits. Two stacked grit cakes—cheesy and shot through with red peppers—provide the base for the shellfish and extra-creamy gravy.

The simple but delectable draniki at Gregory’s Russian Restaurant (6066 E. 82nd St., 317-693-9123), a Belarusian take on Golden potato pancakes topped with sautéed mushrooms and onions.

The Rambo sandwich from the deli at Pogue’s Run Grocer (2828 E. 10th St., 317-426-4963), a vegan take on the classic reuben with housemade seitan, sauerkraut, Daiya cheese, and vegan Thousand Island dressing on marble rye.

Livery’s (720 N. College Ave., 317-383-0330) elaborately layered pork pastor, with pineapple-sweetened meat piled onto a soft corn cake with cilantro, cabbage, onion, slivered peppers, microgreens, and lime crema.

The full-bodied Bloody Mary at Revery (299 W. Main St., Greenwood, 317-215-4164), which arrives with a skewer of snacks (including a wedge of brie and hunk of mortadella) and a wee bottle of tabasco.

