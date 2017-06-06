Swoon List: MOFOCO, Taxman Brewing Company, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

Street tacos from MOFOCO (72 W. New York St., 317-744-8530): the simple Levi’s Carnitas with onions and cilantro and a grilled-chicken taco with radishes, queso fresco, and peanut sauce.

The current twist on fried chicken at Taxman Brewing Company (13 S. Baldwin St., Bargersville, 317-458-0210), with a crunchy battered airline breast of chicken slathered in black-garlic gravy, roasted root vegetables, and a bright, herb-flecked cracker.

The tofu steamed bun with ponzu mayo, onion, and jalapeño at Rook (501 Virginia Ave., 317-737-2293).

The colorful Thai Picnic Salad at The Garden Table (908 E. Westfield Blvd., 317-737-2531; 342 Massachusetts Ave., 317-638-0321), in which a bed of greens is topped with shredded barbecue chicken, cabbage, carrot ribbons, chili cornbread croutons, and ginger-buttermilk dressing.

Schnitzel at the renovated The Sherman (35 S. Main St., Batesville, 812-934-1000).