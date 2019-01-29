Swoon List: Moontown, Xchoco’art, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

A perfect cold-weather breakfast: Two flaky biscuits, topped with thick pork gravy and an egg at Love Handle (877 Massachusetts Ave., 317-384-1102).

Laura Kruty

Rook (501 Virginia Ave., 317-737-2293) boasts a warm Laing dip, which tastes like a very exotic spinach dip but with kale and chorizo in a creamy coconut cream base, topped with Oaxacan cheese. Spoon it into pieces of grilled bread.

Julia Spalding

Spicy chicken tinga street tacos with cilantro, avocado, and salsa verde at Dos Hombres Taco House, pressing fresh tortillas in Circle Centre’s old Johnny Rocket spot. Now that’s something to sing about.

Julia Spalding

A whole smoked sea bass, one if the weekend-only menu items from the smoker at Moontown Brewing Company.

Julia Spalding

Dark chocolate bites from Xchocol’art at the Carmel Farmers Market. 82% dark chocolate, topped with local bee pollen and organic edible dried lavender and magnolia flowers. (Opening soon in the Arts & Design District, downtown Carmel.)