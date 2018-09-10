Swoon List: Nesso Coastal Italia, Lucky Lou’s Seafood, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

Add a comment

The chorizo-stuffed, queso-drizzled breakfast burrito at Lincoln Square Pancake House (several Indianapolis-area locations).

Breakfast burrito at Lincoln Square Pancake House

Julia Spalding

Tender, fragile shrimp dumplings steamed to order at Lucky Lou’s (3623 Commercial Dr., 317-293-8888).

Shrimp dumplings at Lucky Lou’s

Julia Spalding

The rich lobster bisque at Anthony’s Chophouse (201 W. Main St., Carmel, 317-740-0900), stocked with a lump of lobster tempura.

Anthony’s Chophouse serves a velvety, rich lobster bisque

Julia Spalding

Tonno from the Crudo menu at the newly opened Nesso Coastal Italia (339 S. Delaware St., 317-643-7000) combines raw tuna, grappa honey glaze, prosciutto, pickled red grapes, tarragon, shallot, heart of palm, and orange relish.

Tuna with a grappa honey glaze and fresh accompaniment from Nesso

Michael Rubino

The addictively spicy Dan Dan Noodles with pork, bok choy, shiitake, edamame, tahini, Szechuan chili oil, peanuts, and egg from Rook (501 Virginia Ave., 317-737-2293).

Spicy Dan Dan noodles with pork from Rook

Joseph Ball

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Content

The Feed: The Inferno Room And Nesso Race To Opening Day

Swoon List: Beholder, Anthony’s Chophouse, And More

The Feed: Bonna Tavern Serves It Up

The Origin Of Rook’s #TupacSelfie
Our Latest Stories
Upcoming Events
Most Read
Events

Recommended

Loading, please wait...