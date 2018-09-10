Swoon List: Nesso Coastal Italia, Lucky Lou’s Seafood, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

The chorizo-stuffed, queso-drizzled breakfast burrito at Lincoln Square Pancake House (several Indianapolis-area locations).

Tender, fragile shrimp dumplings steamed to order at Lucky Lou’s (3623 Commercial Dr., 317-293-8888).

The rich lobster bisque at Anthony’s Chophouse (201 W. Main St., Carmel, 317-740-0900), stocked with a lump of lobster tempura.

Tonno from the Crudo menu at the newly opened Nesso Coastal Italia (339 S. Delaware St., 317-643-7000) combines raw tuna, grappa honey glaze, prosciutto, pickled red grapes, tarragon, shallot, heart of palm, and orange relish.

The addictively spicy Dan Dan Noodles with pork, bok choy, shiitake, edamame, tahini, Szechuan chili oil, peanuts, and egg from Rook (501 Virginia Ave., 317-737-2293).