Swoon List: Nicole-Taylor’s, King Dough, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

Morton’s The Steakhouse (41 E. Washington St., 317-229-4700) has a fun spin on the archetypal appetizer with a bubbling dry ice presentation of their shrimp cocktail.

Joseph Ball

The bursting-at-the-seams chicharrones sandwich from Don Juan V’s (3720 E. Raymond St., 317-377-4677) is a flavorful and surprisingly delicate with fried pork atop a base layer of sweet potatoes and dressed with a crisp onion salsa.

Joseph Ball

The classic corned beef sandwich from Indy’s original Shapiro’s Delicatessen (808 S. Meridian St., 317-631-4041) is piled high on rye with mustard and Swiss cheese and topped with a pickle.

Joseph Ball

The Brooklyn Baby pizza from King Dough (108 W. 6th St., Bloomington, 812-287-8931) combines soppressatta, basil, and hot honey into one perfectly chewy pie.

Joseph Ball

A 42-day dry-aged ribeye with sautéed garlic and chanterelles plated with french green beans and potato pave, one of four courses served at a Nicole-Taylor’s (1134 E. 54th St., 317-257-7374) chef’s table dinner.