Swoon List: Oca, Cake Bake Shop, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

The five things we’re craving this week. Fill up on these delicious dishes in this week’s Swoon List.

Kouign-amann, the flaky, slightly crunchy receptacles of buttery goodness, available at Amelia’s (653 Virginia Ave., 317-686-1583).

Summer Daily

Pearl Street Pizzeria & Pub (65 E. Pearl St., 317-638-3110) dishes up a jaw-stretching meatball sandwich topped with rich, chunky tomato sauce and a good stretch of mozzarella.

Julia Spalding

Oca (135 N. College Ave.), the sausage and salumi satellite of Goose the Market inside Sun King Brewing, has created the Octo, a Berkshire-pork-and-octopus sausage with rapini and pine nuts, fresh mozzarella, arrabbiata sauce, and orecchiette pasta salad, all on a hoagie bun.

Joseph Ball

The Fischer Farms beef burger on Amelia’s Pullman bun, served with shiitake, asiago, cream cheese–chive aioli, and picked onion is everything you want a burger from Milktooth (534 Virginia Ave., 317-986-5131) to be.

Joseph Ball

It’s easy to see why Oprah included the mint chocolate-chip cake from The Cake Bake Shop (6515 Carrollton Ave., 317-257-2253) on the “O” list in April’s The Oprah Magazine. Layers of rich chocolate cake with mint Swiss buttercream, Belgian chocolate, and a peony on top made for a delicious and gorgeous birthday celebration.