Swoon List: Oca, Cake Bake Shop, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

The five things we’re craving this week. Fill up on these delicious dishes in this week’s Swoon List.

Kouign-amann, the flaky, slightly crunchy receptacles of buttery goodness, available at Amelia’s (653 Virginia Ave., 317-686-1583).

Amelia’s Kouign-amann

Summer Daily

Pearl Street Pizzeria & Pub (65 E. Pearl St., 317-638-3110) dishes up a jaw-stretching meatball sandwich topped with rich, chunky tomato sauce and a good stretch of mozzarella.

Meatball sub from Pearl Street Pizzeria

Julia Spalding

Oca (135 N. College Ave.), the sausage and salumi satellite of Goose the Market inside Sun King Brewing, has created the Octo, a Berkshire-pork-and-octopus sausage with rapini and pine nuts, fresh mozzarella, arrabbiata sauce, and orecchiette pasta salad, all on a hoagie bun.

Oca’s octo sandwich

Joseph Ball

The Fischer Farms beef burger on Amelia’s Pullman bun, served with shiitake, asiago, cream cheese–chive aioli, and picked onion is everything you want a burger from Milktooth (534 Virginia Ave., 317-986-5131) to be.

Milktooth’s burger is all that is swoon-worthy

Joseph Ball

It’s easy to see why Oprah included the mint chocolate-chip cake from The Cake Bake Shop (6515 Carrollton Ave., 317-257-2253) on the “O” list in April’s The Oprah Magazine. Layers of rich chocolate cake with mint Swiss buttercream, Belgian chocolate, and a peony on top made for a delicious and gorgeous birthday celebration.

The Mint Chocolate Chip cake from The Cake Bake Shop

Suzanne Krowiak

 

