Swoon List: OP Italian, Studio C, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

Shaved Brussels sprouts, roasted red onions, candied pecans, balsamic at Public Greens (Multiple locations).

Public Greens nails the Brussels sprout salad

The behemoth wedge salad from Bluebeard (653 Virginia Ave., 317-686-1580) is stacked with iceberg lettuce, bacon, roasted tomato, red onion, basil, rosemary crouton, and topped with blue cheese dressing.

Bluebeard’s wedge salad

Perhaps the juiciest chicken breast in Indianapolis is at Studio C (1051 E. 54th St., Suite C.) and is accompanied by pancetta, wild rice, edamame, and chicken jus.

The chicken breast with wild rice at Studio C

The knockout lamb shank braised for 12 hours at the recently rebranded OP Italian at the J.W. Marriott (10 S. West St., 317-860-5800), served atop taleggio-enriched polenta and finished with roasted peppers and green olives.

Braised lamb shank at OP Italian

The eye-popping and carnivorous migos platter at the recently opened Comida (43 E. 9th St., 317-426-4392) that features a generous slab of tangy char siu ribs, juicy adobo chicken, Latin-spiced pulled pork, and a choice of sides such as chorizo mac and cheese and wedge-cut fries.

The migos platter at Comida

