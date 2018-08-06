Swoon List: Pi Indy, Mucky Duck Pub, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

The Figgy Piggy pizza at Pi Indy inside Sun King Spirits (351 Monon Blvd., 317-843-6250). Fig jam adds a perfect hint of sweetness to the smoky crust with prosciutto, goat cheese, arugula, and sea salt.

Smoked chicken and barbecue jackfruit tacos ordered from the multiple-choice menu at Broad Ripple’s newest hangout, Condado Tacos (834 Broad Ripple Ave., 463-206-2768).

A basket of old-school ground-beef nachos on the patio at the Mucky Duck Pub (4425 Southport Crossing Dr., 317-887-3825).

The Arugula salad tossed with apple, blue cheese, hazelnut, and cider & molasses vinaigrette, with a perfectly medium-rare steak on the side at Shoefly Public House (122 E. 22nd St., 317-283-5007).

A lobster-and-shrimp roll on a buttered and toasted brioche—the perfect combination of chilled seafood and warm bread—served with fries and clam chowder, a new lunch option at McCormick & Schmick’s (110 N. Illinois St., 317-631-9500).