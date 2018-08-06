Swoon List: Pi Indy, Mucky Duck Pub, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

The Figgy Piggy pizza at Pi Indy inside Sun King Spirits (351 Monon Blvd., 317-843-6250). Fig jam adds a perfect hint of sweetness to the smoky crust with prosciutto, goat cheese, arugula, and sea salt.

The Figgy Piggy pizza from Pi Indy

Suzanne Krowiak

Smoked chicken and barbecue jackfruit tacos ordered from the multiple-choice menu at Broad Ripple’s newest hangout, Condado Tacos (834 Broad Ripple Ave., 463-206-2768).

  Condado Tacos

A basket of old-school ground-beef nachos on the patio at the Mucky Duck Pub (4425 Southport Crossing Dr., 317-887-3825).

Nachos at Mucky Duck Pub

Julia Spalding

The Arugula salad tossed with apple, blue cheese, hazelnut, and cider & molasses vinaigrette, with a perfectly medium-rare steak on the side at Shoefly Public House (122 E. 22nd St., 317-283-5007).

The arugula salad from Shoefly Public House

A lobster-and-shrimp roll on a buttered and toasted brioche—the perfect combination of chilled seafood and warm bread—served with fries and clam chowder, a new lunch option at McCormick & Schmick’s (110 N. Illinois St., 317-631-9500).

The lobster-and-shrimp roll from McCormick & Schmick’s

Julia Spalding

