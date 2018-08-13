Swoon List: Poke Guru, Indiana State Fair, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

A bacon-egg-and-cheese galette with maple Dijon glaze. Made by Pots & Pans Pie Co., served warm and ready to eat at the Carmel Farmers Market (Saturday mornings, behind The Palladium; 1 Center Green, Carmel).

Suzanne Krowiak

The chips, guac, and cheese dip with chorizo from Tortas Guicho Dominguez (641 Virginia Ave., 317-658-0735).

Joseph Ball

Marinated ahi tuna on a bed of greens with all the fixings—carrots, edamame, pickled ginger, wasabi, furikake—at the new City Market stall for Poke Guru (222. E. Market St., 317-634-9266).

Julia Spalding

A plate loaded with tender carnitas at La Parada (1642 E. New York St., 317-917-0095). The slow-cooked pork tips are chopped for easy loading into warm tortillas.

Julia Spalding

Wick’s deep-fried sugar cream pie with powdered sugar and chocolate drizzle, available for the rest of the week at the Indiana State Fair. It did not disappoint.