Swoon List: Public Greens, Daredevil Hall, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

The chunky fried carrot fritters at Public Greens (multiple locations) taste like a savory carrot cake.

Julia Spalding

The creamy smoked salmon dip with extra-crispy potato chips at The North End BBQ (1250 E. 86th St., 317-614-7427).

Julia Spalding

The sticky, peanut-topped Kung Pao chicken wings at Daredevil Hall (2721 E. 86th St., 317-757-2888) are stealthily hot.

Julia Spalding

The warm and satisfying Pho Tai Bo Vien, or pho beef and meatballs, with sliced rare beef, bean sprouts, jalapenos, basil, and noodles in a savory soup broth at Saigon Restaurant (4760 W. 38th St., 317-927-7270).

Joseph Ball

The Rooster at Fitzgerald’s Lunch House (9130 Otis Ave., Lawrence, 317-762-0500) features succulent pieces of sliced chicken breast— tangy from an overnight brine—stacked with cut-to-order avocado, sharp cheddar, tart pickled onions, and smoked bacon atop a chipotle cream cheese dressed French baguette.