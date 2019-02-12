Swoon List: Public Greens, Daredevil Hall, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

The chunky fried carrot fritters at Public Greens (multiple locations) taste like a savory carrot cake.

Picture of orange carrot fritters with a white dipping sauce
Carrot fritters at Public Greens

Julia Spalding

The creamy smoked salmon dip with extra-crispy potato chips at The North End BBQ (1250 E. 86th St., 317-614-7427).

A pillow of pink salmon dip accompanied by potato chips
The salmon dip at The North End BBQ

Julia Spalding

The sticky, peanut-topped Kung Pao chicken wings at Daredevil Hall (2721 E. 86th St., 317-757-2888) are stealthily hot.

Chicken wings with a spicy exterior
Spicy barbecue chicken wings at Daredevil Hall

Julia Spalding

The warm and satisfying Pho Tai Bo Vien, or pho beef and meatballs, with sliced rare beef, bean sprouts, jalapenos, basil, and noodles in a savory soup broth at Saigon Restaurant (4760 W. 38th St., 317-927-7270).

A savory broth with rare beef and vegetables
Saigon Restaurant’s pho with rare beef and meatballs

Joseph Ball

The Rooster at Fitzgerald’s Lunch House (9130 Otis Ave., Lawrence, 317-762-0500) features succulent pieces of sliced chicken breast— tangy from an overnight brine—stacked with cut-to-order avocado, sharp cheddar, tart pickled onions, and smoked bacon atop a chipotle cream cheese dressed French baguette.

A French baguette sandwich with sliced chicken and potato chips
The Rooster at Fitzgerald’s Lunch House

Joseph Ball

 

 

