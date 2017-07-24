Swoon List: Public Greens, Festiva, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

A to-go box of biggie-size doughnuts from A Taste of Amish (62 N. 1st St., Zionsville, 317-800-2500), including toffee-topped crunch, berry-filled, peanut butter-filled, and cinnamon-caramel doughnuts.

Public Greens (900 E 64th St., 317-964-0865), with an ever-changing preparation to top toast: spinach-ramp pesto, runny egg, and togarashi, which pairs well with the spring-bean-and-vegetable soup.

A pair of mahi-mahi tacos served with cheese, house-made serrano pepper pico, and cilantro from Flatwater Restaurant (832 E. Westfield Blvd., 317-257-5466).

A seasonal slaw with red and green cabbage, red onion, chayote, green beans, poblano peppers, and pea shoots, dressed with cholula garlic mayonnaise and macha salsa, and topped with a grilled Corona marinated soft-shell crab from Festiva (1217 E. 16th St., 317-635-4444).

A hearty, gluten-free entree from The Loft Restaurant (9101 Moore Rd., Zionsville, 317-733-1700): roasted chicken breast, smoked chicken leg succotash, and grilled eggplant raita.