Swoon List: Red The Steakhouse, Four Day Ray Brewing, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

The prosciutto-wrapped arugula and parmigiano salad with a bright lemon vinaigrette at the recently opened Red the Steakhouse (14 W. Maryland St., 317-757-3144).

The Loaded Potato Soup from Four Day Ray Brewing (11671 Lantern Rd., Fishers, 317-343-0200), stocked with glistening chunks of bacon and julienned green onions.

The creamy, crispy pan-seared goetta (a Cincinnati-inspired house creation) with strawberries, strawberry purée, arugula, and goat cheese at The Local Eatery & Pub (14655 N. Gray Rd., Westfield, 317-218-3786).

La Piedad’s (6524 Cornell Ave., 317-475-0988) hearty Pollo Loco Ranchero, served as a piping-hot mound of pounded grilled chicken, tomatoes, and sautéed onions and peppers.

A crisp, refreshing glass of City Limits Kolsch from MashCraft Brewing Company (2205 N. Delaware St., 317-602-2552).