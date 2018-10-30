Swoon List: Rise’n Roll Bakery, Artisan Bakery, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

The cinnamon caramel donuts from Rise’n Roll Bakery (1277 N. State Road 135, Greenwood, 317-300-1841) are yeast raised and covered in a homemade caramel icing and heavily powered with cinnamon and sugar.

The cinnamon caramel donut from Rise’n Roll

Joseph Ball

Decorative chocolate skulls perfect for Halloween and Día de Muertos expertly crafted by bakers at Artisan Bakery (7341 Rockville Road, 317-292-9324).

Artisan Bakery’s chocolate skulls for Halloween and Día de Muertos

Todd Urban

The Rosino sandwich from Turchetti’s Salumeria (1106 Prospect St., 317-426-3048) is piled high with finocchiona, calabrese, capocollo, prosciutto cotto, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and giardiniera atop a Pullman baguette baked by Amelia’s.

Turchetti’s Rosino sandwich

Joseph Ball

Luscious chimichurri-topped lamb ribs nestled into a perfectly tangy cucumber yogurt sauce from Alan Sternberg’s inventive list of finger foods at the stylish new Field Brewing in Westfield (303 E. Main St., 317-807-9780).

Field Brewing’s lamb rib

A supremely moist vanilla butter cake a la mode with bananas Foster at Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse (51 N. Illinois St., 317-536-0270).

Dessert of bananas Foster and vanilla butter cake at Hyde Park

Megan Fernandez

