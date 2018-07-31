Swoon List: Rize, Steer-In, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

An egg-topped potato waffle at Rize (Ironworks Hotel, 2721 E. 86th Street, 317-843-6101), brunched up with lightly dressed greens and a Gruyere Mornay sauce.

The cornwurst at Liter House (5301 Winthrop Ave., 463-221-2800). A pulled-pork core is breaded and fried corndog-style.

The Pad Kee Mao, tender ribbons of pan-fried flat noodles with crisp veggies, at Thai Basil (814 E. Main St., Brownsburg, 317-286-7545).

A hefty breaded-tenderloin sandwich traditionally dressed with shredded lettuce, tomato, and mayo at the Historic Steer-In (5130 E. 10th St., 317-356-0996).

Nada (11 W. Maryland St., 317-638-6232) dishes up balsamic grilled mushroom tacos topped with guacamole, black bean purée, chihuahua cheese, poblano rice, and pico de gallo, served with a pickled cucumber salad.