Swoon List: Rook, Amber, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

The perfectly charred, tangy and juicy annatto-rubbed chicken Inasal on Rook (501 Virginia Ave., 317-737-2293) chef Carlos Salazar’s new seasonal menu featuring favorites from his Philippine homeland. The generous serving of meat is paired with papaya salad.

Chicken Inasal at Rook

Garlic naan from Amber Indian Restaurant (12510 N. Meridian St., Carmel, 317-580-0828).

An order of garlic naan at Amber

Sirloin trotter with garlic-roasted fingerlings, Swiss chard, and Sauce Diane at Tinker Street (402 E. 16th St., 317-925-5000).

Tinker Street’s sirloin trotter

A smooth, game-changing tequila Old Fashioned made with rhubarb bitters and Bittermens Tiki bitters at Spoke & Steele (123 S. Illinois St., 317-737-1616).

Spoke & Steele’s tequila Old Fashioned

The Veg Out wrap at Three Carrots (222 E Market St., 317-403-5867), which crams roasted eggplant and mushrooms into a soft, warm pita with sautéed vegetables, fresh kale, basil pesto, and pepita romesco.

The Veg Out at Three Carrots

