Swoon List: Rook, Nook, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

A thick-in-the-middle Nutella “pop tart” sprinkled with abandon at The Inkwell (105 N. College Ave., Bloomington, 812-822-2925).

Julia Spalding

Rook (501 Virginia Ave., 317-737-2293) satisfies the veggie-lover in us with the marinated-tofu rice bowl featuring root vegetables, jalapeño, onion, avocado, peanuts, cilantro-ponzu dressing, and a perfectly runny egg.

Jake Ziolkowski

Indy’s first entirely Paleo-inspired restaurant, Nook (15 E. Maryland Ave., 317-759-3554), dishes up the primal pizza topped with chicken, bacon, prosciutto, tomato, pineapple, buffalo mozzarella (pictured here without cheese), arugula, and olive oil.

Megan Fernandez

A sweet and saucy pulled-pork sandwich with a side of coleslaw that would be the envy of any school cafeteria, served at The Mug (118 S. Audubon Rd., 317-820-3662).

Julia Spalding

A meaty bowl of pho dac biet fully loaded with thin slices of beef and chicken, ribbons of tendon and tripe, and the requisite cross-sections of meatball at Jenny-Pho (578 W. Northfield Dr., Brownsburg, 317-286-7018).