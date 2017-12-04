Swoon List: Rosie’s Place, Love Handle, And More

Five things we’re currently craving.

Quaint downtown Zionsville is made even more charming with Rosie’s Place (10 S. Main St., Zionsville, 317-344-6500). Try a triple stack of crunchy and flavorful brown-sugar-and-oatmeal pancakes topped with pecans.

This is the last week to enjoy Love Handle (2829 E. 10th St., 317-430-5004) before their move to Mass Ave. While saying goodbye to the original locale, enjoy the Biscuit Slider, featuring pork belly, white American cheese, and hot honey atop a flaky biscuit.

Still hungry for breakfast? Milktooth (534 Virginia Ave., 317-986-5131) consistently exceeds expectations with refined interpretations of classic dishes—like the Welsh Rarebit Dutch Baby, which incorporates new potatoes, pickled sweet corn, and greens into one magnificently melty morsel.

A trio of tacos—in this case, two cochinita pibil with achiote braised pork, pickled red onion, habañero hot salsa, and cilantro, and one fish with crispy mahi, tabasco lime sauce, citrus slaw, and cilantro—from Bakersfield (334 Mass Ave., 317-635-6962).

Burgers from Kuma’s Corner (1127 Prospect St., 317-929-1287) pack a punch—like the Kaijo, which features applewood-smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, and fried onion strings with a side of fries.