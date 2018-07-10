Swoon List: Rusted Silo, Oca, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

Rusted Silo Southern BBQ & Brew House (411 N. State St., Lizton, 317-994-6145) serves a succulent chunky-style brisket plate with Texas toast and two sides.

Julia Spalding

The Wells Street Fat Burger from Fat Dan’s Deli (5410 N. College Ave., 317-600-3333) is smothered with gorgonzola, smoked bacon, sautéed onions, and barbecue sauce.

Joseph Ball

The Buffy sandwich—Smoking Goose pork with slivered fennel on a toasted muffaletta bun—with a side of gin-brined olives and kumquats ordered at the Oca counter inside Sun King Spirits (351 Monon Blvd., Carmel, 317-843-6250).

Julia Spalding

Punch Bowl Social (120 S. Meridian St., 317-249-8613) plates a special fried-chicken sandwich with Sriracha slaw on a sesame-seed bun.

Michael Rubino

The worth-the-wait rolled ice cream at Thai Sweet House (Circle Centre, Greenwood Park Mall). Pick a flavor—like this latte creation—and enjoy the show.