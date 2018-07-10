Swoon List: Rusted Silo, Oca, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

Rusted Silo Southern BBQ & Brew House (411 N. State St., Lizton, 317-994-6145) serves a succulent chunky-style brisket plate with Texas toast and two sides.

Rusted Silo’s brisket with two sides

Julia Spalding

The Wells Street Fat Burger from Fat Dan’s Deli (5410 N. College Ave., 317-600-3333) is smothered with gorgonzola, smoked bacon, sautéed onions, and barbecue sauce.

The Wells Street Fat Burger from Fat Dan’s

Joseph Ball

The Buffy sandwich—Smoking Goose pork with slivered fennel on a toasted muffaletta bun—with a side of gin-brined olives and kumquats ordered at the Oca counter inside Sun King Spirits (351 Monon Blvd., Carmel, 317-843-6250).

The Buffy sandwich from Oca located within Sun King Spirits

Julia Spalding

Punch Bowl Social (120 S. Meridian St., 317-249-8613) plates a special fried-chicken sandwich with Sriracha slaw on a sesame-seed bun.

The sriracha slaw fried chicken sandwich at Punch Bowl Social

Michael Rubino

The worth-the-wait rolled ice cream at Thai Sweet House (Circle Centre, Greenwood Park Mall). Pick a flavor—like this latte creation—and enjoy the show.

Latte-flavored rolled ice cream from Thai Sweet House

Julia Spalding

