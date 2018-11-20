Swoon List: Sakura, Cholita Tacos, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

Nigiri purism and a California Roll at Sakura (7201 N. Keystone Ave., 317-259-4171).

Julia Spalding

A jalapeño popper reimagined as a meal: the New Castle at Oca (135 N. College Ave., 317-602-3702, ext. 308), featuring jalapeño duck sausage stuffed with cream cheese, wrapped in bacon, and drizzled with hickory barbecue sauce. The flavor of every component comes through. Oca has counters inside Sun King taproom, Sun King Spirits, and pictured here at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Megan Fernandez

Lobster mac and cheese from Ruth’s Chris Steak House (45 S. Illinois St., 317-633-1313) combines tender lobster meat with three kinds of flavorful, gooey cheese. So good, so hot, so shareable.

Megan Maguire

The Tostilocos at Broad Ripple’s new Cholita Tacos (1001 Broad Ripple Ave., 317-389-5555). This over-the-top version of a walking taco begins with a bag of Doritos and includes loads of barbecue carnitas, nacho cheese, and crunchy Japanese peanuts.

Julia Spalding

The pomegranate seed–topped kale and squash salad at Field Brewing (303 E. Main St., Westfield, 317-804-9780). Caramelized nuts and sweet roasted delicata squash bulk up the lightly dressed greens.