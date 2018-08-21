Swoon List: Shapiro’s, Napolese, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

For its Tacos de Pescado, Festiva (1217 E. 16th St., 317-635-4444) takes Baja-style beer-battered fish and combines it in a tortilla with chipotle-lime mayo, dressed as-you-like with cabbage slaw and pickled onion, and a side of rice.

Consider it a Midwestern classic, the Hamaker’s Corner from Napolese (multiple Indy locations) combines pepperoni, Italian sausage, provolone, and mushroom into a pizza pie that is hard to beat.

The pastrami sandwich on onion roll with provolone is a slightly smoky, always juicy meal that can only be made better with a schmear of mustard and an ice-cold can of Dr. Brown’s Root Beer at Shapiro’s (808 S. Meridian St., 317-631-4041).

The freshly sliced ham and turkey topped with crisp bacon, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on grilled wheat bread might be the main event of this dish at Red Lion Grog House (1043 Virginia Ave., 317-822-4764), but don’t overlook their fries. (Pro tip: Order the side of curry sauce to really make those taters sing).

Serve a family all from one plate at Moontown Brewing Company (345 S. Bowers St., Whitestown, 317-769-3880) with the Weekend BBQ Sampler Platter that delivers smoked ribs, chicken, brisket, sausage, and pulled pork with two sides.