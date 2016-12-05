Swoon List: Shoefly, Quirky Feather Confectionery, and More

Five things we adore right now.

The Crossroads cookie packed with dark, semi-sweet, and milk chocolate chips, plus extra brown sugar for a puffy, soft texture at The Quirky Feather Confectionery in Carmel (890 E. 116th St., 317-688-7272).

“Shoutine” from Shoefly Public House (122 E. 22nd St., 317-283-5007): tempura-battered butternut squash, mushrooms, goat cheese, vegan gravy, and microgreens.

The French Egg Roll at Ralston’s Drafthouse (635 Massachusetts Ave. 317-493-1143), a crepe and bacon-wrapped Mettwurst sausage with goat cheese, blackberry champagne reduction, and housemade honey mustard on the side.

L’il Street Tacos stuffed with cocoa-dusted pork carnitas at Punch Bowl Social (120 S Meridian St., 317-249-8613).

The Skillet, featuring a hearty base of sausage and hash browns, topped off with two basted eggs and a mix of mozzarella and cheddar cheese from The Roost (7371 E. 116th St., Fishers, 317-842-3735).