Swoon List: Shoefly, Quirky Feather Confectionery, and More

Five things we adore right now.

The Crossroads cookie packed with dark, semi-sweet, and milk chocolate chips, plus extra brown sugar for a puffy, soft texture at The Quirky Feather Confectionery in Carmel (890 E. 116th St., 317-688-7272).

Cookie at Confection
Crossroads cookie at The Quirky Feather Confectionery

“Shoutine” from Shoefly Public House (122 E. 22nd St., 317-283-5007): tempura-battered butternut squash, mushrooms, goat cheese, vegan gravy, and microgreens.

"Shoetine" at Shoefly Public House
“Shoutine” at Shoefly Public House

The French Egg Roll at Ralston’s Drafthouse (635 Massachusetts Ave. 317-493-1143), a crepe and bacon-wrapped Mettwurst sausage with goat cheese, blackberry champagne reduction, and housemade honey mustard on the side.

The French Egg Roll at
The French Egg Roll at Ralston’s Drafthouse

L’il Street Tacos stuffed with cocoa-dusted pork carnitas at Punch Bowl Social (120 S Meridian St., 317-249-8613).

Street tacos at Punch Bowl Social
Street tacos at Punch Bowl Social

The Skillet, featuring a hearty base of sausage and hash browns, topped off with two basted eggs and a mix of mozzarella and cheddar cheese from The Roost (7371 E. 116th St., Fishers, 317-842-3735). 

The Roost
Skillet at The Roost

