Swoon List: Temaki House, Natural Born Juicers, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

Jumbo hand rolls from Temaki House (111 Monument Circle): the Rio, crammed full of shrimp, asparagus, avocado, spicy mayo, and crushed Doritos, and the California with crab, mango, cucumber, and Brazilian cream cheese.

Natural Born Juicers (865 Massachusetts Ave., 317-797-4254) Mermaid Bowl: banana, spirulina, honey, vanilla, and pear. Topped with blueberries, blackberries, gojis, almonds, local bee pollen, granola, coconut shreds, and maca.

The fried chicken Parmesan sandwich on the lunch menu (but with enough left over for dinner) at Stella (608 Massachusetts Ave., 317-685-2550).

Milk-Xologist #4 at Punch Bowl Social (120 S. Meridian St., 317-249-8613): St. George Nola Coffee Liqueur, Branca Menta, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and mint sprig.

Nancy the Ham Lady, featuring a sunny egg, avocado, country ham, cheddar, greens, pepper jam, and honey butter on a tomato brioche bowl at The Garden Table (342 Massachusetts Ave., 317-638-0321).