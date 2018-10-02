Swoon List: The Inferno Room, Tony’s Of Indianapolis, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

Fountain Square’s recently opened deli, Turchetti’s Salumeria (1106 Prospect St., 317-426-3048), features an Indiana ham sandwich piled high with corn and calabrian pepper chow chow, shaved onion, and Provel cheese on multigrain bread produced by Rene’s Bakery.

The Indiana ham sandwich from Turchetti’s Salumeria

Todd Urban

A sensational stack of sweet corn cakes under a deck of avocado, sour cream, and pickled beet relish, with a simple arugula salad and egg, from Café Patachou (multiple Indy-area locations).

Cafe Patachou’s sweet corn cakes

Megan Fernandez

The baked raclette from Tinker Street (402 E. 16th St., 317-925-5000) finds perfectly melted raclette cheese alongside Smoking Goose City Ham, roasted potatoes, honeycrisp apples, cornichons, and toasted slices of baguette.

The baked raclette from Tinker Street

Julia Spalding

The calamari at Tony’s of Indianapolis (110 W. Washington St., 317-638-8669), a crunchy toss of rings and tentacles accented with a few frizzled pepperoncini peppers.

The calamari from Tony’s of Indianapolis

Julia Spalding

Finally, a refreshing mai tai from The Inferno Room (902 Virginia Ave., 317-426-2343) the recently-opened, highly-anticipated bar by the master of Tiki, Ed Rudisell. We’d tell you what’s in it, but we don’t quite remember.

The Inferno Room’s mai tai

Julia Spalding

