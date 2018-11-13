Swoon List: The Lemon Bar, Festiva, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

Crispy Brussels sprouts at The Lemon Bar in Zionsville (95 E. Pine St., 317-344-0472). Dressed with sweet and spicy Thai chili sauce, and garnished with fried shallots and Fresno chilies.

Suzanne Krowiak

The fortifying and flavorful Ancho Chile Chicken bowl from Next Door American Eatery (4573 N. College Ave., 317-643-3480) is filled with tender shredded chicken, brown rice, beans, corn, and pico de gallo and topped with tortilla strips and lime crema.

The Bomb, the all-the-meats and all-the-veggies pizza at Some Guys Pizza (6235 Allisonville Rd., 317-257-1364).

Julia Spalding

Festiva’s (1217 E. 16th St., 317-635-4444) decadent dark chocolate flan is sprinkled with pepita brittle and drizzled with honey sauce.

The Geraldine Ann at Geraldine’s Supper Club (1101 English Ave., 317-600-3336). Poured tableside, this queen of gin and tonics arrives purple, the color of its booze base, Empress 1908 gin. The drink turns pink when Fever Tree tonic is poured over it.