Swoon List: The Lemon Bar, Noah Grant’s, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

The chicken wings from Fat Dan’s Deli (410 E. Michigan St., 317-600-3008) are dry rubbed and smoked slowly for hours until perfectly tender and juicy.

Joseph Ball

Noah Grant’s Grill House & Oyster Bar (91 S. Main St., Zionsville, 317-732-2233) creates the serpentine tempura-fried Spider Roll, stuffed with soft-shell crab and avocado.

Julia Spalding

Gunthorp Farms roasted turkey breast with havarti, pickled red onion, pesto mayo, and Gunthorp Farms bacon on Amelia’s city loaf combine in the Turkey Avocado Melt at The Lemon Bar (95 E. Pine Street, Zionsville, 317-344-0472).

Michael Rubino

A pair of ShackBurgers, with lettuce, tomato, onion, and special ShackSauce from one of the Chicago locations of Shake Shack (12 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, 312-646-6005).

Joseph Ball

The delectable and vibrantly garnished ECDC torta at Tlaolli (2830 E. Washington St., 317-410-9507) with black bean puree, hunks of creamy avocado, tangy poblano mayo, pickled onions, cotija cheese—and rich and tender pork carnitas as an optional (and very welcome) add-on.