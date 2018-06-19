Strawberry nachos — need we say more? Suzanne Krowiak

Swoon List: Three Carrots, World Of Beer, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

The cheesy, messy Chimay Cheeseburger at World of Beer (409 Massachusetts Ave., 317-744-9314), with its lava flow of hot ale-tinged cheese spilling over the patty and mushroom topping.

Julia Spalding

Cobblestone Grill’s (160 S. Main St., Zionsville, 317-873-4745) entrée-sized beet salad, heaped with field greens dressed in balsamic with enough sweetness to cut through hunks of soft and funky Larkspur Bleu.

Julia Spalding

The Seitan Banh Mi at Three Carrots (920 Virginia Ave., 463-221-3669) in Fountain Square features housemade seitan marinated in ginger, soy sauce, and lime juice, topped with pickled carrots and daikon radishes, spicy jalapeño slices, cilantro, and avocado mayo.

Suzanne Krowiak

Iozzo’s Garden of Italy’s (946 S. Meridian St. 317-974-1100) crispy-crusted margherita pizza, best when showered in freshly grated Parmesan and eaten on the back patio, fountain-side.

Julia Spalding

Strawberry nachos from Tuttle Orchard (5717 N 300 W, Greenfield, 317-326-2278). Cinnamon-sugar crisps topped with fresh strawberries, whipped cream, and chocolate sauce.