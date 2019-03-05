Swoon List: Three Carrots, Teejay’s Sweet Tooth, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

A comforting bowl of tofu ricotta ravioli in a rich sweet potato Alfredo sauce at Three Carrots (920 Virginia Ave., 463-221-3669). Your veggies are piled on top, in the form of sweet grilled apples, pickled cranberries, and Brussels sprouts roasted to a perfect softness. Sop up the sauce with a piece of cashew cheesy bread.

Julia Spalding

Newly-opened Half Liter (5301 Winthrop Ave., 463-221-2800) kicks off a meal with their rancho nachos topped with chipotle nacho cheese, cotija, ranchero beans, peppers, smoked meats, shredded lettuce, and crema.

Joseph Ball

The tender housemade pappradelle pasta with oxtail ragu at Nicole-Taylor’s (1134 E. 54th St., 317-257-7374).

Julia Spalding

Chicken tacos at La Margarita at Sun King Spirits (351 Monon Blvd., Carmel, 317-843-6250) includes roasted chicken, mild chile pesto, queso fresco, pickled red onion, and cilantro.

Michael Rubino

A pair of ice cream sandwiches from Teejay’s Sweet Tooth (8660 Purdue Rd., 317-744-9764). One features locally made Graham Central ice cream stuffed into a warm doughnut and rolled in Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal. Another is made with Jolly Rancher ice cream tucked inside two Sugar cookies with rainbow sprinkles.