Swoon List: Three Carrots, Teejay’s Sweet Tooth, And More
Five things we’re craving right now.
A comforting bowl of tofu ricotta ravioli in a rich sweet potato Alfredo sauce at Three Carrots (920 Virginia Ave., 463-221-3669). Your veggies are piled on top, in the form of sweet grilled apples, pickled cranberries, and Brussels sprouts roasted to a perfect softness. Sop up the sauce with a piece of cashew cheesy bread.
Newly-opened Half Liter (5301 Winthrop Ave., 463-221-2800) kicks off a meal with their rancho nachos topped with chipotle nacho cheese, cotija, ranchero beans, peppers, smoked meats, shredded lettuce, and crema.
The tender housemade pappradelle pasta with oxtail ragu at Nicole-Taylor’s (1134 E. 54th St., 317-257-7374).
Chicken tacos at La Margarita at Sun King Spirits (351 Monon Blvd., Carmel, 317-843-6250) includes roasted chicken, mild chile pesto, queso fresco, pickled red onion, and cilantro.
A pair of ice cream sandwiches from Teejay’s Sweet Tooth (8660 Purdue Rd., 317-744-9764). One features locally made Graham Central ice cream stuffed into a warm doughnut and rolled in Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal. Another is made with Jolly Rancher ice cream tucked inside two Sugar cookies with rainbow sprinkles.