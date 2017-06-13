Swoon List: Union 50, Elena Ruz Cuban Cuisine, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

A small but dense carrot cake that does not skimp on the silky cream-cheese icing, topped with candied nuts and presented on a honey-drizzled plate at Union 50 (620 N. East St., 317-610-0234).

The warm beef empanadas from Elena Ruz Cuban Cuisine (2201 E. 46th St., 317-828-7068), cooled with cilantro cream sauce.

A Wednesday-night supper special at Stella (608 Massachusetts Ave., 317-685-2550) featuring a caveman-worthy beef short rib with super crispy Spanish-style potatoes.

A slow sip of Plantation 2001 Barbados rum at Black Market (922 Massachusetts Ave., 317-822-6757).

The Superfood Grain Bowl at Punch Bowl Social (120 S. Meridian St., 317-249-8613). Crispy farro, quinoa, kale, radishes, carrots, pickled chiles, shiitake mushrooms, and sprouts are dressed with miso-ginger vinaigrette and topped with a poached egg.