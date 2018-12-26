Swoon List: Union Jack Pub, Liter House, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

A hearty Chicago style deep dish pizza with a perfectly salty cracker crust and topped with Italian sausage and pepperoni from Union Jack Pub (6225 W. 25th St., Speedway, 317-243-3300).

Joseph Ball

The salmon hand roll “burrito” at Moar Tea and Poke (448 Mass Ave., 317-737-1897) tastes like a jumbo sushi roll.

Julia Spalding

A massive pork schnitzel under mushroom spaetzle at Liter House (5301 N. Winthrop Ave., 463-221-2800).

Julia Spalding

The big-enough-to-be-a-meal beer cheese nachos at World of Beer (409 Mass Ave., 317-744-9314) topped with diced tomatoes, green onions, jalapeños, black beans, salsa, beer cheese, and sour cream.

Joseph Ball

The perfectly festive Irvington Mule made with bourbon, ginger beer, fresh squeezed lime juice, and enhanced with a spring of rosemary at Bonna Station (128 S. Audubon St., 317-974-9588).