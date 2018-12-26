Swoon List: Union Jack Pub, Liter House, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

Add a comment

A hearty Chicago style deep dish pizza with a perfectly salty cracker crust and topped with Italian sausage and pepperoni from Union Jack Pub (6225 W. 25th St., Speedway, 317-243-3300).

Union Jack’s pizza

Joseph Ball

The salmon hand roll “burrito” at Moar Tea and Poke (448 Mass Ave., 317-737-1897) tastes like a jumbo sushi roll.

Salmon hand roll “burrito” by Moar Tea and Poke

Julia Spalding

A massive pork schnitzel under mushroom spaetzle at Liter House (5301 N. Winthrop Ave., 463-221-2800).

Liter House’s schnitzel

Julia Spalding

The big-enough-to-be-a-meal beer cheese nachos at World of Beer (409 Mass Ave., 317-744-9314) topped with diced tomatoes, green onions, jalapeños, black beans, salsa, beer cheese, and sour cream.

Beer cheese nachos at World of Beer

Joseph Ball

The perfectly festive Irvington Mule made with bourbon, ginger beer, fresh squeezed lime juice, and enhanced with a spring of rosemary at Bonna Station (128 S. Audubon St., 317-974-9588).

Irvington Mule at Bonna Station

Julia Spalding

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Content

Best Of Indianapolis 2018 — Dine & Drink

Swoon List: Nicole-Taylor’s, King Dough, And More

The Feed: Scotty’s Closures And More

Swoon List: The Neely House, Pots & Pans, And More
Our Latest Stories
Upcoming Events
Most Read
Events

Recommended

Loading, please wait...