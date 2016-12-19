Swoon List: The Vanguard, Super Bowl Pho, Milktooth, and More

Five things we adore right now.

The crispy loaded fries at Bluebeard (653 Virginia Ave., 317-686-1580) are topped with beer-cheese sauce, avocado cream, marieke gouda, and scallion.

The citrus cream-cheese danish from Milktooth (534 Virginia Ave., 317-986-5131). It’s a rich concoction of cream cheese, cottage cheese, and passion-fruit curd inside a crisp, flaky crust—a nice balance with the slightly sweet/slightly bitter brûléed grapefruit on top.

The rich and juicy butter-smoked chicken drenched in garlic cream and served with roasted root vegetables tossed with pesto at Broad Ripple’s new The Vanguard (6319 Guilford Ave., 317-251-3138).

So big, they could probably fit a few suburban roundabouts in it, the Vietnamese pancake from Super Bowl Pho (112 E. Main St., Westfield, 317-399-7858) filled with sweet onions, shrimp, pork, scallions, and bean sprouts. Served with sweet/spicy house chili sauce, and a big handful of fresh basil.

The kale power salad at Hellas Cafe (8501 Westfield Blvd., 317-257-6211). A fruit purée mixed with quinoa and feta sits on a bed of kale, topped with seasoned pumpkin seeds and flavorful strips of sweet potato strings.