Swoon: Tavern At The Point Nachos

Nacho Libre: A Mass Ave favorite is gone—but you can still get killer nachos there.

Tortilla lovers lamented last year’s closing of Old Pointe Tavern, the Mass Ave beacon of al fresco nachos piled so high they spilled off the plate and onto the sidewalk. That’s probably why the new tenant, Tavern at the Point (401 Massachusetts Ave., 317-634-8943), was sure to include a heaving tin of chips loaded with—in addition to the requisite lettuce, radish slices, and jalapeños—plenty of melty beer cheese and hunks of burnt-end brisket. Cunningham Restaurant Group’s trademark élan (see also Vida, Union 50, and Provision) transformed the triangle-shaped dive into a sleek little arrow where servers hustle out pimento grilled cheeses and chicken sticky buns dressed with pickled daikon.