Swoon: Turchetti’s Salumeria

Finding a cure.

From the pig-shaped “Open” sign to the dispensers of hairnets and beard covers behind the counter, you can tell right away that Turchetti’s Salumeria is not your average sandwich shop. It should come as no surprise, given that George Turkette, Indy’s whole-animal butchering boy wonder, is behind the Friday and Saturday spot that debuted in late August. His hot links, salamis, and cold-smoked bacon have found a following among local chefs and shopkeepers over the last few years. Now, you can go right to the source for sandwiches featuring Turkette’s complex sausages and deli meats.

Turchetti’s Salumeria

1106 Prospect St., 317-426-3048