Taste Test: Cannoli

Leave the gun. Take the cannoli.

These crisp, lightly sweet Sicilian carnival treats are staples at Indy’s Italian-American restaurants, whether crusted with pistachios or drizzled with chocolate syrup.

Photography by Tony Valainis

Sal’s Famous Pizzeria

1028 E. Main St., Brownsburg, 317-858-8700

A meal at Brownburg’s old-school Italian standard wouldn’t be complete without one of Sal’s outsized cannoli. The thick, sweet filling is balanced nicely by an especially toasted crust and a dusting of cinnamon that offers an aromatic finish.

The Twisted Sicilian

317-455-3281

Chae Carmack’s popular food truck offers Italian street-food snacks from fried ravioli to arancini (fried risotto balls) to three different flavors of cannoli filled right in the truck. Try a straight-up plain cannoli to taste the delectable ricotta filling or get one with a fragrant hint of orange peel.

Convivio

11529 Spring Mill Rd., Carmel, 317-564-4670

40 S. Main St., Zionsville, 317-733-3600

A distinct undertone of lemon zest in the ricotta that fills this light and shattering cannoli makes it one of the most subtle in the bunch. Get it garnished with crushed pistachios and chocolate chips at either location of this authentic northside trattoria.

Iozzo’s Garden of Italy

946 S. Meridian St., 317-974-1100

Mini chocolate chips and whipped cream make the cannoli at this ever-popular downtown draw a celebration dessert on part with its beloved tiramisu or elaborate Italian cream cake.

Nicole-Taylor’s Pasta and Market

1134 E. 54th St., 317-257-7374

Order a cannoli from Rosa Hanslits’s chic little gourmet shop and private dinner experience near the Monon Trail, and a counter clerk will pipe it fresh with one of the smoothest, creamiest ricotta fillings in the city. This ensures that the shell stays especially crisp and delicate.