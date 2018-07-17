Taste Test: Designer Waffles

Off The Grid: Waffles provide the perfect crusty and creviced vehicle for toppings that transcend the syrup bottle. Skip breakfast and indulge in these dolled-up versions.

Tony Valainis

Pork Belly Waffle with Egg

Love Handle (877 Massachusetts Ave., 317-384-1102)

A sizzled slab of fat-packed meat sits atop the dinner plate–sized waffle at Mass Ave’s funky sandwich shop that is not stingy with the butter.

Red Velvet Waffle and Chicken

His Place Eatery (6916 E. 30th St., 317-545-4890)

Cake batter poured onto a hot iron transforms into a crisp, chocolate-tinged, and (of course) cream cheese–iced platform for peppery fried chicken wings. Grab a red-velvet brownie to go, because you won’t be able to stop thinking about this dinner-dessert mashup.

Rabbit and Waffle

Cannon Ball Brewing (1702 Bellefontaine St., 317-426-5978)

Chef Erin Kem tops this carrot-cornmeal edible hashtag with stewed rabbit meat and a light herb-and-scallion gravy.

Bubble Waffle

Chao Vietnamese Street Food (7854 E. 96th St., Fishers, 317-622-8820)

Super-sweet Hong Kong–style eggettes are cupped and loaded with ice cream (purple yam, mango, or vanilla) and toppings like coconut shreds, chocolate syrup, and crushed pineapple. The bubbles break off into individual bites.

Rangoon Liège Waffle with Crab

Taxman Fortville (29 S Main St., Fortville, 317-482-1272)

Thick Belgian waffles made with pearl sugar are the house specialty here. One of chef Ryan Kernodle’s wildest interpretations pairs crab with cream-cheese mousse and sweet-and-sour sauce.