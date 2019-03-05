Taste Test: Energy Bars

Bar Belles: We all need a little boost from time to time. It doesn’t hurt when your protein bar is as easy on your taste buds as it is on your energy level.

Trailhead Naturals

These apricot bars incorporate many herbs common in Ayurvedic medicine, a holistic healing system developed in India more than 3,000 years ago. Turmeric is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, and shatavari is a natural antioxidant blood cleanser. Almonds and dates add flavor and protein. Stock up at the Indy Winter Farmers Market, Garfield Park Farmers Market, Zionsville Farmers Market, and Broad Ripple Farmers Market.

Ezra’s Enlightened Cafe

Ezra’s “medicine balls” are the only nut-free snack on our list, and they get their protein primarily from tahini, a paste made from sesame seeds. Local honey adds antibacterial and antimicrobial elements, and medicinal reishi and chaga mushrooms boost the immune system. A little bit of chocolate checks the dessert box. 6516 Ferguson St., 317-255-3972

Duos

It’s like your favorite peanut butter-y treat got a superfood makeover. Pistachios, cashews, almonds, oats—along with pumpkin, sesame, and flax seeds—are bound together by honey and peanut butter, resulting in a snack that manages to be slightly crunchy and soft at the same time. 2960 N. Meridian St., 317-927-6810; 720 Eskenazi Ave., 317-880-5676; City Market

4 Birds Bakery

Imagine a granola bar and Fruit Roll-Up got together to make a delicious power-snack baby. Oats, oat flour, almond butter, almonds, pepitas, coconut oil, and flax meal are the base, sweetened with maple syrup from local favorite Maplewood Farms. Dried blueberries, cherries, or apricots are the flavor-popping stars of the show in these treats available at Wildwood Market (1015 Virginia Ave., 317-737-2653).