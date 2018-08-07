Taste Test: Frozen Summertime Desserts

Brain Freeze: These ice cream-stuffed mash-ups combine that classic summertime treat with even sweeter things.

Tony Valainis

Nicey Pie

Nicey Treat

916 E. Westfield Blvd., 317-602-6423

Frozen popsicle–maker Nicey Treats had us at pineapple-basil. Now, it’s turning on the charm with a selection of icebox pies, in flavors like toasted coconut and Key lime. Indy farmers market darling 4 Birds Bakery provides the cookie crusts.

Oatmeal Cream Pie

Crispy Bird

115 E. 49th St., 317-744-0000

Crispy Bird crams soft-serve maple ice cream between jumbo oatmeal cookies studded with chocolate chips and walnuts. Patachou Inc. owner Martha Hoover used to make a home version of this squishy, crumbly treat with her children, including Crispy Bird’s main chef, David Hoover.

Ice Cream Doughnut

Rise’n Roll Bakery

1277 N. State Rd. 135, Greenwood, 317-300-1841

At Amish-style bakery Rise’n Roll (famous for its whopping cinnamon-caramel rings), customers can replace the traditional cream or jelly-doughnut filling with soft-serve vanilla ice cream.