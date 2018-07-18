Taste Test: Indy’s Favorite Hot Dogs
Let’s be frank—even your wurst day will get better when you indulge in one of Indy’s most intriguing sausages and hot dogs.
Bad Decision Dog
King David Dogs
135 N. Pennsylvania St., 317-632-3647
The bright-red hot dog at King David Dogs is buried beneath a mound of housemade beef-and-bean chili, crispy bacon, macaroni and cheese, and ranch dressing, all overflowing on a freshly baked poppy-seed bun. Fork and knife recommended.
SRF Dog
Punch Bowl Social
120 S. Meridian St., 317-249-8613
At Punch Bowl Social, a Snake River Farms frank sits atop a toasted New England roll showered with crispy fried shallots and Southern Chow Chow, a spicy pickled cabbage relish.
Chicago Dog
Fat Dan’s Deli
5410 N. College Ave., 317-600-3333
No need for a three-hour road trip to enjoy this over-the-top frank. The authentic version at Fat Dan’s Deli piles on all of the broad-shouldered elements, like neon-green relish, tangy sport peppers, and celery salt.
Bacon-Wrapped Hot Dog
Garcia’s Hot Dog Stand
5102 E. 16th St., 317-289-5593
Neighborhood crowds are drawn to Garcia’s Hot Dog Stand’s bacon-wrapped dogs sizzling on the flaming grill of a cart that’s
stationed outside an eastside Family Dollar nearly all year, weather permitting. Max out on the assortment of fresh toppings available cart-side—anything from pico de gallo to ranch dressing.
Octo Dog
Oca
135 N. College Ave., 317-602-3702
Don’t let the thought of octopus-and-Berkshire-pork sausage frighten you—this wurst served at Oca, the food stand inside Sun King Brewery, has a pleasantly mild seafood flavor enhanced with mozzarella and spiced tomato arrabbiata sauce.