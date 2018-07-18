Taste Test: Indy’s Favorite Hot Dogs

Let’s be frank—even your wurst day will get better when you indulge in one of Indy’s most intriguing sausages and hot dogs.

June 2018Add a comment

The Octo dog from Oca, by Smoking Goose

Bad Decision Dog
King David Dogs
135 N. Pennsylvania St., 317-632-3647

The bright-red hot dog at King David Dogs is buried beneath a mound of housemade beef-and-bean chili, crispy bacon, macaroni and cheese, and ranch dressing, all overflowing on a freshly baked poppy-seed bun. Fork and knife recommended.

SRF Dog
Punch Bowl Social
120 S. Meridian St., 317-249-8613

At Punch Bowl Social, a Snake River Farms frank sits atop a toasted New England roll showered with crispy fried shallots and Southern Chow Chow, a spicy pickled cabbage relish.

Chicago Dog
Fat Dan’s Deli
5410 N. College Ave., 317-600-3333

No need for a three-hour road trip to enjoy this over-the-top frank. The authentic version at Fat Dan’s Deli piles on all of the broad-shouldered elements, like neon-green relish, tangy sport peppers, and celery salt.

Bacon-Wrapped Hot Dog
Garcia’s Hot Dog Stand
5102 E. 16th St., 317-289-5593

Neighborhood crowds are drawn to Garcia’s Hot Dog Stand’s bacon-wrapped dogs sizzling on the flaming grill of a cart that’s
stationed outside an eastside Family Dollar nearly all year, weather permitting. Max out on the assortment of fresh toppings available cart-side—anything from pico de gallo to ranch dressing.

Octo Dog
Oca
135 N. College Ave., 317-602-3702

Don’t let the thought of octopus-and-Berkshire-pork sausage frighten you—this wurst served at Oca, the food stand inside Sun King Brewery, has a pleasantly mild seafood flavor enhanced with mozzarella and spiced tomato arrabbiata sauce.

