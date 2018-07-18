Taste Test: Indy’s Favorite Hot Dogs

Let’s be frank—even your wurst day will get better when you indulge in one of Indy’s most intriguing sausages and hot dogs.

Bad Decision Dog

King David Dogs

135 N. Pennsylvania St., 317-632-3647

The bright-red hot dog at King David Dogs is buried beneath a mound of housemade beef-and-bean chili, crispy bacon, macaroni and cheese, and ranch dressing, all overflowing on a freshly baked poppy-seed bun. Fork and knife recommended.

SRF Dog

Punch Bowl Social

120 S. Meridian St., 317-249-8613

At Punch Bowl Social, a Snake River Farms frank sits atop a toasted New England roll showered with crispy fried shallots and Southern Chow Chow, a spicy pickled cabbage relish.

Chicago Dog

Fat Dan’s Deli

5410 N. College Ave., 317-600-3333

No need for a three-hour road trip to enjoy this over-the-top frank. The authentic version at Fat Dan’s Deli piles on all of the broad-shouldered elements, like neon-green relish, tangy sport peppers, and celery salt.

Bacon-Wrapped Hot Dog

Garcia’s Hot Dog Stand

5102 E. 16th St., 317-289-5593

Neighborhood crowds are drawn to Garcia’s Hot Dog Stand’s bacon-wrapped dogs sizzling on the flaming grill of a cart that’s

stationed outside an eastside Family Dollar nearly all year, weather permitting. Max out on the assortment of fresh toppings available cart-side—anything from pico de gallo to ranch dressing.

Octo Dog

Oca

135 N. College Ave., 317-602-3702

Don’t let the thought of octopus-and-Berkshire-pork sausage frighten you—this wurst served at Oca, the food stand inside Sun King Brewery, has a pleasantly mild seafood flavor enhanced with mozzarella and spiced tomato arrabbiata sauce.