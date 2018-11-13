Taste Test: Steamed Buns

From traditional amorphous pouf to flat, Momofuku-style pockets, Asian steamed buns give their tasty fillings a soft place to land.

Rook

501 Virginia Ave., 317-737-2293

The “Bun” section of the menu offers a rotating cast of folded savory snacks, but the delightfully squishy avocado with scallion mayo, pickled jalapeño, and pickled onion is a perennial favorite.

Asian Snack

3605 Commercial Dr., 317-297-1072

Order a plate of traditional pork-centered buns at this walk-up window inside Saraga market before exploring the aisles of international treasures.

Tinker Street

402 E. 16th St., 317-925-5000

Reminiscent of puffy savory-sweet tacos, Tinker Street’s steamed buns wrap around gingery marinated Shamrock Farm mushrooms with hits of pickled kohlrabi and bulgogi sauce.

Lucky Lou Seafood Restaurant

3623 Commercial Dr., 317-293-8888

A bamboo steamer of pillowy meat-stuffed bao is among the bountiful dim sum offerings at this bright, Cantonese-owned restaurant.

Ukiyo

4907 N. College Ave., 317-384-1048

The steamed-bun selection at Neal Brown’s Japanese-inspired sushi bar rotates seasonally, with these oversized hot chicken-karaage starters a constant standout.