The Feed

This week’s trends in Indy dining.

Michael Rubino

» The long-awaited Owner’s Wife closed downtown, just three months after opening. Owner Ted Miller and his wife, Shannon Stone, also closed Outliers Brewing, the sister operation housed next door. Miller told Eat Drink Indy that business wasn’t steady enough to remain open, and they want to focus on Brugge Brasserie, the Broad Ripple spot he and Stone have operated for 13 years. They also plan to make use of the space above Brugge by opening Txuleta, a restaurant serving food and hard ciders inspired by Basque Country, the Pyrenees mountain region straddling the border of Spain and France. Miller is shooting for a summer opening for Txuleta.

» Speaking of Brugge, it’s going barrel-to-barrel with LouVino (8626 E. 116th St., Fishers, 317-598-5160). on June 21 for a wine-versus-beer throwdown. The event features a four-course dinner menu, with each course accompanied by one wine and one beer. Diners vote on their favorites. Tickets are $70 per person, with seatings at 6 and 8:30 p.m.

» Chef Jonathan Brooks must have a soft spot for car-repair and service shops. After launching the wildly successful Milktooth in an old garage in Fletcher Place, he’s settled on a former auto-service center as the home of Beholder, his upcoming dinner restaurant with business partner and sommelier Josh Mazanowski (of the dearly departed SoBro favorite Recess). According to the Indianapolis Business Journal, Brooks is shooting for an October opening in the Windsor Park neighborhood at 1844 E. 10th St.. The 21-and-over spot will have a tasting menu and a la carte options.

» Florida-based Metro Diner is opening its fourth Indianapolis location later this month at 2258 W. 86th St. The restaurant is raising money for local charities at two pre-opening events, and both are open to the public. On June 17, all donations will benefit the Humane Society of Indianapolis, and on June 18, the Jordan YMCA will be the beneficiary. Call 317-614-0247 for reservations.

Love at first bite! #comfortfood #diner #foodie #breakfast #foodstagram A post shared by Metro Diner (@metrodiner_official) on May 25, 2017 at 8:25am PDT

» The 52nd Annual Strawberry Festival is this Thursday, June 8, at Christ Church Cathedral (125 Monument Circle, 317-636-4577). The popular event on Monument Circle is run by the Cathedral Women and benefits not-for-profit outreach groups locally and nationally. Carryout begins at 8:30 a.m., with live entertainment starting at 10 a.m. The festivities run until 4 p.m., or until supplies run out.

Are you ready for summer? Summer, of course, means Strawberries! Join us this Thursday, June 8th, on Monument Circle for the 52nd Annual Strawberry Festival. 9am to 4pm All proceeds return to the community in the form of grants. A post shared by Christ Church Cathedral Indy (@thatchurchonthecircle) on Jun 4, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

» After you’ve slept off Friday’s strawberry shortcake, head over to the Holy Rosary Italian Street Festival (520 Stevens St.) on Saturday and Sunday (June 9–10) for homemade spaghetti, live entertainment, and carnival rides 5–11 p.m.

Luigi is out and ready for the 2017 festival! Hope to see you all next Friday & Saturday! A post shared by Holy Rosary (@indyitalianfest) on Jun 2, 2017 at 9:23am PDT

» The Fashion Mall (8702 Keystone at the Crossing, 317-574-4002) is getting two more locally owned restaurants. Public Greens Urban Kitchen and Mimi Blue Meatballs are expected to open there in the spring of 2018.

Did you happen to see the news? Stay tuned for more details as they become available. https://indy.st/2saFY9d #comfortfood #cookingsoon #meatballs #wine #beer #eathereindy #bestfoodsindianapolis A post shared by Mimi Blue Meatballs (@mimibluemeatballs) on Jun 2, 2017 at 4:16pm PDT

» New Castle–based Jack’s Donuts hyas opened its 11th Indiana location, at Lawrence at 9105 E. 56th St.

@jacksdonuts Lawrence first customer!! A post shared by Jack's Donuts (@jacksdonuts) on Jun 1, 2017 at 3:44am PDT

»Brad Gates Catering is closing, but The Pantry by Brad Gates at Indianapolis City Market (222 E. Market St., 317-445-0105) will remain open. Gates teased on social media that he’ll be back in another local restaurant kitchen soon, but hasn’t spilled the beans on where or when.