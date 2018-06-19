The Feed: Cheers To Shift Drink Podcast

Here’s what’s cooking in Indy this week.

Shift Drink Podcast was nominated for a Spirited Award in the Best Broadcast, Podcast, or Online Video Series by the Tales of the Cocktails Foundation. The liquor-themed show is hosted by local restaurateur Ed Rudisell ( was nominated for a Spirited Award in the Best Broadcast, Podcast, or Online Video Series by the Tales of the Cocktails Foundation. The liquor-themed show is hosted by local restaurateur Ed Rudisell ( Black Market , Rook, Siam Square , The Inferno Room) and Indiana Craft Beverage Association founder and president Arthur Black. The awards honor the best bars, bartenders, writers, and experts in the hospitality industry, and winners will be announced on July 21 in New Orleans.

Beholder (1844 E. 10th St.), the dinner-only follow-up to chef Jonathan Brooks’s (1844 E. 10th St.), the dinner-only follow-up to chef Jonathan Brooks’s Milktooth , opened last week. Brooks and his partner in the restaurant, sommelier Josh Mazanowski, are accepting reservations and limited walk-in seating.

Joella’s Hot Chicken is expanding in the Indianapolis market. Christina Happel of the Louisville-based Schulte Restaurant Group told is expanding in the Indianapolis market. Christina Happel of the Louisville-based Schulte Restaurant Group told The Indianapolis Star another Joella’s will open later this fall in the former home of Applebee’s in Broad Ripple, with its coveted backside river view. The new spot will have bar service and be double the size of the first Indianapolis Joella’s at 96th Street and Gray Road.

» Pogue’s Run Grocer (2828 E. 10th St.), Indy’s only co-op grocery store, is closing permanently on June 19. The board of directors announced the news this weekend in an email to the cooperative’s members. The letter blamed the closure on record-low sales and an inability to pay employees. Pogue’s Run opened on the east side of Indianapolis in 2010.

» Locally owned Rosie’s Place is expanding to Carmel. The restaurant, which opened on the square in Noblesville in 2010 and followed up with a Zionsville outpost in 2014, is set to open this summer in the Olivia building on West Main Street, alongside Verde and Bar Louie.