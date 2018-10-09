The Feed: A Chef Shift At Liter House
Here’s what’s cooking in Indy this week.
Chef John Adams is out at Liter House (5301 Winthrop Ave., 463-221-2800). The former chef/owner of Marrow in Fountain Square was on the opening team of restaurateur Eddie Sahm’s German-inspired restaurant, and surprised everyone last week with a Facebook post announcing that his contract ended. Adams didn’t give specifics about next steps, but alluded to some “exciting opportunities coming up.”
More than 600 people submitted ideas to name a beer from Sun King Brewery in honor of the annual Conner Prairie Farm Headless Horseman Festival, and the winner is … Ichabrewed Crane. There will be a family-friendly tapping party to celebrate on October 10 at Sun King in Fishers (7848 E. 96th St., 317-436-1926). Fans can purchase commemorative growlers at the tap room, and on site at the festival at the Conner Prairie Store (13400 Allisonville Rd., 317-776-7006). The popular Halloween festival runs October 11–14, 18–21, and 25–28. This year includes the debut of an 11-acre corn maze, a portion of which is haunted.
After more than 600 name submissions, we are excited to announce "Ichabrewed Crane" as the official name of the @sunkingbrewing Headless Horseman Festival brew! Join us to celebrate at a tapping party on October 10 at Sun King's small-batch brewery and taproom in Fishers! All ages are invited to join in on the celebration, where there will be family-friendly activities including pumpkin decorating. #connerprairie #discoverCP
We’re heading into the season of tasty desserts and winter bods, and two of the best in town are helping us get there. Chef Erin Kem of Cannon Ball Brewing Company is teaching a fall desserts class at R2GO (1101 N. College Ave., 317-737-2543) on October 16, teaching participants how to expand beyond a pumpkin pie repertoire ($80). And Gallery Pastry Shop (1101 E. 54th St., 317-820-5526) released its full schedule of fall baking classes (multiple dates), covering everything from cake decorating, to French macarons, to gingerbread ($100).
Fountain Square Clay Center (950 Hosbrook St., 317-985-1212) is hosting Setting A Place: Local Potters and Chefs on October 14. The public is invited to watch chefs Greg Hardesty (consulting chef at Spoke & Steele), Dean Wirkerman (Cardinal Spirits), and Ben Hardy and Alison Keefer (Gallery Pastry Shop) create small dishes and demonstrate creative food plating, while 16 local potters discuss their artistic process. Tickets are $45 and include three tastings, one beer from St. Joseph Brewery, and a hand-crafted plate by a local artisan.
Our Potters and Chef show is Sunday October 14th 5:30-8:30. Greg Hardesty will be serving hummus & pita with braised ribs, Dean Wirkerman will be making Yakatori, and the Gallery Pastery Shop will be serving, too. The event includes the three servings, a handmade plate, demos from chefs & Potters, and a beer from St. Joseph Brewery. A link to eventbrite page is in the bio. #settingaplace #indyfood #indyart #indy
Calvin Fletcher’s Coffee Company (647 Virginia Ave., 317-423-9697) is celebrating its 10th year in business, quite an achievement in a market that’s seen its fair share of unexpected food and beverage closures in the last couple of years. They’ll celebrate on October 20 with discounted bags of coffee, live music, t-shirts, and custom coffee mugs.
This past Sunday we officially entered into our 10th year of existence. We're really excited about this; feeling reflective and proud to have made it 9 years. We began at 615 Virginia Ave, and 2.5 years in we moved into 647 Virginia. Same great neighborhood. Same great neighbors. In some ways, it's a wonder our doors are still open. We've had a fair amount of struggles, but you our neighbors and customers and friends have sustained us. We literally wouldn't be here without your friendship and support. THANK YOU immensely! It's still not always easy, but we want to celebrate our 9/10 of a decade. Saturday, October 20 we will be celebrating with drink specials, $10 bags of coffee, excellent live music, new t-shirts and custom mugs, plus more. Thanks again for supporting us. It is truly an honor and privilege to roast and serve you coffee!
If you’ve decided to go all-in on the pumpkin consumption this month, Goose the Market (2503 N. Delaware St., 317-924-4944) is serving ribs with pumpkin Octoberfest BBQ sauce this Friday, October 12, for lunch.
Early-bird tickets are now available for Indianapolis City Market’s annual 12 Chefs of Christmas event, scheduled this year for December 8. Twelve local chefs team up with twelve local breweries to design a food and beer pairing, in the biggest fundraiser of the year for the 131-year-old downtown institution. This year’s event will be a casual afternoon party, taking over the upper level of the market while the businesses remain open downstairs. Early pricing for general admission is $40 ($50 starting November 5).