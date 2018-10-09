The Feed: A Chef Shift At Liter House

Here’s what’s cooking in Indy this week.

Chef John Adams is out at Liter House (5301 Winthrop Ave., 463-221-2800). The former chef/owner of Marrow in Fountain Square was on the opening team of restaurateur Eddie Sahm’s German-inspired restaurant, and surprised everyone last week with a Facebook post announcing that his contract ended. Adams didn’t give specifics about next steps, but alluded to some “exciting opportunities coming up.”

More than 600 people submitted ideas to name a beer from Sun King Brewery in honor of the annual Conner Prairie Farm Headless Horseman Festival, and the winner is … Ichabrewed Crane. There will be a family-friendly tapping party to celebrate on October 10 at Sun King in Fishers (7848 E. 96th St., 317-436-1926). Fans can purchase commemorative growlers at the tap room, and on site at the festival at the Conner Prairie Store (13400 Allisonville Rd., 317-776-7006). The popular Halloween festival runs October 11–14, 18–21, and 25–28. This year includes the debut of an 11-acre corn maze, a portion of which is haunted.

We’re heading into the season of tasty desserts and winter bods, and two of the best in town are helping us get there. Chef Erin Kem of Cannon Ball Brewing Company is teaching a fall desserts class at R2GO (1101 N. College Ave., 317-737-2543) on October 16, teaching participants how to expand beyond a pumpkin pie repertoire ($80). And Gallery Pastry Shop (1101 E. 54th St., 317-820-5526) released its full schedule of fall baking classes (multiple dates), covering everything from cake decorating, to French macarons, to gingerbread ($100).

Fountain Square Clay Center (950 Hosbrook St., 317-985-1212) is hosting Setting A Place: Local Potters and Chefs on October 14. The public is invited to watch chefs Greg Hardesty (consulting chef at Spoke & Steele), Dean Wirkerman (Cardinal Spirits), and Ben Hardy and Alison Keefer (Gallery Pastry Shop) create small dishes and demonstrate creative food plating, while 16 local potters discuss their artistic process. Tickets are $45 and include three tastings, one beer from St. Joseph Brewery, and a hand-crafted plate by a local artisan.

Calvin Fletcher’s Coffee Company (647 Virginia Ave., 317-423-9697) is celebrating its 10th year in business, quite an achievement in a market that’s seen its fair share of unexpected food and beverage closures in the last couple of years. They’ll celebrate on October 20 with discounted bags of coffee, live music, t-shirts, and custom coffee mugs.

If you’ve decided to go all-in on the pumpkin consumption this month, Goose the Market (2503 N. Delaware St., 317-924-4944) is serving ribs with pumpkin Octoberfest BBQ sauce this Friday, October 12, for lunch.

Early-bird tickets are now available for Indianapolis City Market’s annual 12 Chefs of Christmas event, scheduled this year for December 8. Twelve local chefs team up with twelve local breweries to design a food and beer pairing, in the biggest fundraiser of the year for the 131-year-old downtown institution. This year’s event will be a casual afternoon party, taking over the upper level of the market while the businesses remain open downstairs. Early pricing for general admission is $40 ($50 starting November 5).