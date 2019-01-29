The Feed: All Hail King Dough

Here’s what’s cooking in Indy this week.

At long last, the Indianapolis location of King Dough (452 N. Highland Ave., 317-602-7960), is here. After two years of pop-up events and efforts to find the right space, the Bloomington-based pizza restaurant opens today in the Holy Cross neighborhood.

Provider (1101 E. 16th St., 317-550-5685), the sister shop of downtown’s busy Coat Check Coffee (401 E. Michigan St., 317-550-5008) instituted a new tech policy due to customer feedback about an inability to get a seat or parking space. Saturdays and Sundays will now be “laptop-free” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and every day, customers will have a $5 minimum purchase requirement per hour for table use for studying, meetings, and computers. Owner Neal Warner announced the new tech policy on Twitter, saying he hoped it was a way to be “welcoming to all guests, while allowing us to serve everyone who comes in.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BtB9Wt5nHzy/

Chef Neal Brown offered a sneak peak at one of the menu items from the upcoming Daredevil Hall (2721 E. 86th St.). Brown teased his Instagram followers with a hunger-inducing picture of Brewcy, a burger with two smashed patties, cheese, onions, and pickles. We’ll have to make do with a picture for now, as we await word of an official opening date.

Hoagies and Hops (414 Dorman St.) officially closed its original downtown location. It will reopen in February at 4155 Boulevard Place in the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood with Chilly Water Brewing. No opening date has been announced, but the businesses are posting construction updates on social media.

The Cummins Public Greens (301 E. Market St., 317-552-1318) opened this week. This is the third location of restaurateur Martha Hoover’s “urban kitchen with a mission,” with proceeds benefitting the Patachou Foundation, her hunger-relief organization.

Carmel’s Sun King Distillery (351 Monon Blvd., 317-843-6250) is hosting an all-you-can-eat buffet on Super Bowl Sunday. $20 for adults and $12 for kids gets you unlimited wings, pizza, sliders, nachos, charcuterie and more from Oca, Pi Indy, La Margarita, and The Den by FoxGardin. Festivities start at 4 p.m.

Speaking of Super Bowl feasts, Turf Catering (8155 Castleway Court W, 317-288-0173) is taking call-ahead orders on their smoked chicken wings. Must order by Wednesday, so act fast.

Centerville’s Loaded Dough Cookie Co. bakers relocated to Indianapolis, and Kincaid’s Meat Market is the first local retailer to carry the product. Fresh-baked cookies will be delivered on Thursdays, and available until they sell out.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BtJWOyfhch4/

Shula’s Steak House (241 W. Washington St., 317-231-3900) will close at the end of February, 21 years after opening in the Westin hotel downtown.