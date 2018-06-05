The Feed: Baby Got Brunch Again
Here’s what’s cooking in Indy this week.
» Tickets for the Baby Got Brunch festival are on sale now. The 21-and-over event is August 18 at the Pavilion at Pan Am (201 S. Capitol Ave.), with tickets starting at $50. Entry price includes bottomless mimosas, a Bloody Mary bar, coffee, and food samples from more than 25 local vendors.
» Get a sneak peak at the future home of Neal Brown’s next restaurant—inside a former Chase Bank building (215 E. 38th St.)—on June 9 at Cars & Gravy, a monthly gathering sponsored by Bill Oesterle, head of a property development group that’s renovating the Art Deco−style bank building. No name or opening date for the restaurant has been announced. In addition to previewing Brown’s breakfast taco, attendees can order gourmet biscuits and gravy from Old Major Market, order flowers from Stems, make a donation to the Indiana Youth Group, and get an up-close look at June’s featured vintage car, a bullet-shaped 1930 Morgan.
» Metazoa Brewing Company (140 S. College Ave., 317-522-0251) aims to make road trips to and from Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in Noblesville a little more fun with its summer concert bus series. For $30, ticket holders get three beer tokens and a round-trip ticket on the party bus to and from the music center. All rides depart from the brewery’s downtown location.
» Bloomington’s Cardinal Spirits (922 S. Morton St., 812-202-6789) teamed up with Smoking Goose Meatery (407 Dorman St., 317-638-6328) to create Terra Gin Salame, the first of three planned collaborations this year. It’s made with the same custom spice blend of Cardinal’s Terra Botanical Gin (a 2017 gold medal winner from the American Distilling Institute) with local American Guinea hogs and Smoking Goose house-cured salt pork.
We made gin meat with @smokinggoosemeatery! This superb Terra Gin Salame combines our Terra Botanical Gin spice blend + local, pasture-raised American Guinea hog. Find this spirited collab in Indy at @goosethemarket and @ocaskb, and on a charc plate here at the distillery sooooon! . #ginmeat #charcuterie #curedmeat #gin #eeeeeats #indyeats #indylicious #visitindy #eatdrinkindy #edibleindy #huffposttaste #spoonfeed #foodandwine #saveur #buzzfeedfood #eater
» Savor Midtown kicks off June 11, so now is the time to make some meal plans in Broad Ripple and SoBro. More than 13 restaurants will offer discounted menus for two weeks. Participating restaurants and menus can be on the event website.
» Nashville-based Big Woods Restaurants group will open its sixth location in the state at The Landing at Monon Place, a development in Westfield. According to the Indianapolis Business Journal, construction will begin soon on a 8,000-square-foot space with a target opening date in August. The company, which operates as a gastropub, pizzeria, brewery, and distillery, currently has locations in Brown County, Bloomington, Speedway, and Franklin.
» Poke Guru will open on City Market’s upper mezzanine in late July.
» If you’re looking to drum up publicity for your gin, a giant cucumber slicer on wheels isn’t a bad way to go. Hendrick’s Grand Garnisher, a rolling cucumber slicer that resembles an old-timey truck, is making its way across the country and will be in Indianapolis on June 9. Visit Burnside Inn (314 Massachusetts Ave.) from 1 to 3 p.m. or Bonefish Grill (4501 E. 82nd St., 317-863-3474) from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to learn about gin, cucumbers, and the proper technique to garnish a cocktail.