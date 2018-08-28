The Feed: Bonna Tavern Serves It Up

Here’s what’s cooking in Indy this week.

» A sign in the window announces today’s grand opening of Irvington’s long-awaited Chris Baggott project, Bonna Station (128 S. Audubon Rd.).

Turchetti’s Salumeria (1106 Prospect St., 317-426-3048), the full-service deli from butcher George Turkette , is officially open for business in Fountain Square. Social media lit up this past weekend with jealousy-inducing photos of smash burgers, n’duja-topped deviled eggs with pickled mustard seeds, and grab-and-go options directly from Turkette’s on-site kitchen and butchery operation. The deli is open to the public on Fridays and Saturdays only, so plan accordingly.

Bite Club premieres nationally on September 6, with the Indianapolis episode airing September 27. Bite Club is a competition with local chefs battling it out in restaurants they’ve never cooked in before. » Celebrity chef and Food Network star Tyler Florence is bringing his new television show to Indianapolis. Florence’spremieres nationally on September 6, with the Indianapolis episode airing September 27.is a competition with local chefs battling it out in restaurants they’ve never cooked in before. Deidra Henry (Taste Cafe & Marketplace), Oya Woodruff (Chef Oya’s The Trap), Mike Gomez (Gomez BBQ), Natalie Wall (Rize) and Robert Graham ( Elena Ruz ) were selected to compete at Fujiyama Steak House (5149 Victory Dr., 317-787-7900), using a Japanese hibachi-style grill for the first time.

» Sun King Brewing’s 6th annual CANvitational is September 8 on Georgia Street. More than 50 breweries from all over the country are participating, along with food trucks and live music acts. General-admission tickets are $50 ($10 for designated drivers) and include samples from every brewery on site. The event is 21-and-over only.

Livery South Bend (1234 N. Eddy St., 574-990-9110) is now open, the second location for the Indianapolis-based Cunningham Restaurant Group’s Latin-inspired Livery brand. It marks the 27th restaurant overall in Mike Cunningham’s growing dining empire.